Broadway star Megan Hilty is expecting her second child with musician husband Brian Gallagher

Megan Hilty is pregnant!

The 35-year-old Broadway star is expecting her second child, with musician husband Brian Gallagher.

The couple, who married in November 2013 in Las Vegas, shared the happy news in an adorable announcement on Twitter Saturday.

Wearing an “Eating for Two” T-shirt, Hilty snacks on a pint of chocolate ice cream while sitting in front of a plate full of a cupcakes, cookies, donuts — and a jar of pickles.

Gallagher, 36, is next to her, meanwhile — wearing a “Drinking for Two” shirt and chugging back a bottle of wine.

The pair have a daughter, Viola Philomena, who turned 2 on Sept. 18.

Their news was immediately met with messages of congratulations from fans — including fellow pregnant Broadway stars Audra McDonald and Laura Benanti.

“Awww snap! Our play dates are gonna be lit!” McDonald wrote, “Right @LauraBenanti? Congrats Mama!!!!”

Benanti — who just hit the 20 weeks mark herself — agreed.

“#BestFriendsForever whether they like it or not!” she said.

Hilty seemed enthusiastic by the idea. “Is it too soon to come up with a name for the kids’ singing group?” she asked. “It’s too soon, right?”