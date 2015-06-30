"There's something about those older kids that haven't found their forever homes that just makes me want to grab all of them," she says

The joys of first-time parenting have been treating new mom Megan Hilty just smashingly.

“I never actually thought I’d have children of my own, so every day is this new adventure,” the Broadway star told PEOPLE about 9-month-old daughter Viola Philomena during the Voice for the Voiceless: Stars for Foster Kids event benefiting nonprofit You Gotta Believe in New York City on Monday night.

“She’s swimming, has all these great party tricks, and waves at people,” Hilty adds.

But the most memorable milestone for baby Viola as of late? Her first word!

” ‘Mama’ was first, but she called both of us Mama,” shares the former Smash star, alluding to her husband, musician Brian Gallagher.

Of course, parenthood doesn’t exactly come without some pitfalls — such as Hilty’s constant state of exhaustion. Luckily, Gallagher is always there to step in.

“Whenever I’m getting frustrated or tired, he jumps right in,” she says. “He even gets up in the middle of the night to put her binky back in when she wakes up.”

As for whether they are planning to expand their family, Hilty reveals that adopting older children has always been part of her future plans.

“Adopting older children really is something I’ve always envisioned for later in life,” she explains. “There’s something about those older kids that haven’t found their forever homes that just makes me want to grab all of them and take care of them.”

Aligning herself further with the cause You Gotta Believe, New York’s only nonprofit specifically focused on finding permanent families for youth in foster care who are 10 or older, Hilty adds, “You can’t hear their stories and not have compassion and do anything you can to provide them homes.”