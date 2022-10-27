Megan Fox Tells Machine Gun Kelly to 'Get Me Pregnant' as She Calls Him 'Devastatingly Handsome'

Megan Fox is already mom to three sons with ex Brian Austin Green

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Published on October 27, 2022 11:59 AM
Megan Fox attends TIME100 Next Gala; Machine Gun Kelly attends the Time100 Next
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Megan Fox may be open to expanding her family with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

On Wednesday, the model, 36, commented on a photo of the "Bloody Valentine" artist, 32, on his Instagram page telling him to "get me pregnant" as she fawned over his "devastatingly handsome" looks.

"Never has anyone with better bone structure walked this earth😍Exquisitely, devastatingly handsome. And 6 foot 5? Kill me or get me pregnant. Those are the only options," Fox replied on the photo of MGK from Tuesday's Time100 Gala in New York City.

Fox is already mom to sons Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Brian Austin Green. Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) shares daughter Casie Colson Baker, 13, with ex Emma Cannon.

Last week, Fox clapped back at a social media user after being asked about her kids' whereabouts.

The Jennifer's Body actress shared a series of sultry selfies on Instagram where she posed in a fuzzy burgundy hat, a black corset bodysuit and black pants. "Pick me energy 🖤🌙," she captioned the photo carousel, garnering tons of comments on her look from fans.

Fox however replied to one user who commented on the photo, "Where your kids at?"

"Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!?" she sarcastically wrote in response. "Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3isQoSF6to/ meganfox Verified Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland 132w
meganfox/Instagram

"Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them," she added. "Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Appearing on the cover of Glamour in April, Fox told the U.K. outlet that "it's hard" for her to be away from her kids when her busy schedule requires it.

"I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she explained. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."

"I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she added. "They are my DNA."

