Megan Fox Shares Rare Photo of All Three of Her Sons for Halloween — See Their Cute Costumes!

This is Halloween, Megan Fox style!

The 32-year-old actress — dressed in Harry Potter Gryffindor robes, wand in hand — accompanied her three sons, plus husband Brian Austin Green and the latter’s 16-year-old son Kassius for a night of trick-or-treating.

Fox shared a photo gallery of the festivities to Instagram Tuesday, showing off the boys’ creative costumes: Journey River, 2, was dressed as a unicorn while Bodhi Ransom, 4½, opted for a PJ Masks Gekko costume and Noah Shannon, 6, took a loose leaf out of his mom’s Jennifer’s Body book as a zombie cheerleader.

Kassius and Green, 45, joined in on the fun too, donning elaborate wigs and decade-spanning ensembles for the whimsical family get-together.

“Happy Halloween🎃,” Fox captioned the photos simply.

Megan Fox's sons Noah, Journey and Bodhi Megan Fox/Instagram

Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox and Kassius Green Megan Fox/Instagram

Fox and Green are fairly private when it comes to their children, but in August 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up in a series of candid interviews with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight from the Source about the way the couple’s oldest son chooses to express himself.

“Does it affect you guys if you see people talking crap on it?” host Dax Holt wondered, referring to comments they may have gotten after Noah was seen out and about with his parents wearing a dress.

Green didn’t skip a beat. “My son, he’s 4,” the actor explained. “I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it then he wears it.”

In a Facebook Live interview with Holt that same month, Green joked of having more kids with Fox, “I have four boys now — a fifth is a basketball team. So that would be kind of awesome.”

But it’s also that tribe of boys that has Green hoping for Daddy’s little girl. “I want a girl,” he said. “I really want a girl.”

“I’m worried that if I try I’ll just get another boy,” Green explained, clarifying, “Not just because I love my boys, but I’ll have another boy and I don’t know if I’m ready for five.”