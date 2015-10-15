Baby Blues! Megan Fox Posts Rare Picture of Her 'Stunner' Son Bodhi

The actress took to Instagram to share a rare snapshot of her younger son

Those eyes!

Megan Fox shared a rare photo of her 20-month-old son, Bodhi Ransom,on Instagram Wednesday — and it’s safe to say he definitely got her big blue eyes and long lashes!

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles actress, 29, captioned the photo of her mini-me smiling into the camera while clutching a stuffed animal, “Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn.”

And besides their piercing looks, the mother-son duo even appear to share the same edgy style, as the youngster is seen wearing a Nirvana tee.

Courtesy Megan Fox; Inset: Getty

This is the first time Fox has shared a picture of Bodhi since January.

“I will give you roots and I will give you wings,” she captioned a snapshot of herself kissing Bodhi’s fingers.

Fox is the mother to two sons, Bodhi and Noah Shannon, 3, whom she shares with her ex, Brian Austin Green.

Since welcoming her second son with Green in 2014, the notoriously private actress has only posted a handful of photos of her adorable kids to social media.

Fox admitted to having an “angsty relationship” with social media after ending her 23-week hiatus from Instagram to check in with her fans following her split from Green.

“Hi. I’m still here, I just continue to have an angsty relationship with social media,” she wrote in September. “But what better way to express my apprehension than with a selfie. This time in black n white!”

Fox separated from Green in June after five years of marriage and officially filed for divorce in August, citing “irreconcilable differences” and requesting joint custody of their sons. The two have seemingly kept things amicable since making their split public, as they have been spotted enjoying family outings together.