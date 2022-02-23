Megan Fox Shares Sweet Photos with Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie, 12

The three snapped family photos while spending a day out together in Cleveland

Megan Fox is enjoying some quality time with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly and his daughter.

On Tuesday, the 35-year-old actress spent the day with the musician and his daughter Casie, 12, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Fox posted a few photos on her Instagram Story of the three posing together while visiting 27 Club, a local coffee shop in Cleveland.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snaps, Fox wears a brown crop top, plaid jacket, black pants and boots while Kelly, 31, sports a striped purple sweater with black leather pants and boots. Meanwhile, Casie rocks a black t-shirt and leggings paired with gray Uggs and sunglasses.

Fox and Kelly — who announced their engagement on Jan. 12 in an Instagram video — smile next to each other as Casie makes a silly face at the camera. Another photo shows the couple gazing at Casie as she reaches over to Fox.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

machine gun kelly megan fox machine gun kelly megan fox

Left: Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram Right: Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

Kelly continues to be open about his close relationship with his daughter.

Back in December, the Midnight in the Switchgrass actor spoke to Drew Barrymore on her talk show about his love for Casie and how he hopes she maintains her innocence as she continues to grow older.

"I was just walking behind my daughter in the airport the other day and she just has this walk, it's this pure bounce, she's so excited for life like she's so young in her life," he said. "I've experienced so much in my life. I just pray to every God that exists that she just keeps that bounce forever and that no one interferes with that."

The singer added that he hopes he "always get[s] to stand back and watch her have that bounce."