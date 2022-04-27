"It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job," the Transformers star said

Megan Fox Says 'It Is Hard' Being Away from Her Kids: 'I Cry Often, Every New Moon Usually'

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3isQoSF6to/ meganfox Verified Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland 132w

Megan Fox is opening up about the hardships she faces as a mother.

Fox, 35, shared her feeling about being away from her children at times due to her busy schedule, saying, "it is hard."

"I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she explained to Glamour, as the UK outlet's April cover star. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."

"I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she added. "They are my DNA."

CLEVELAND, OH - FEBRUARY 18: Megan Fox poses for a photo during the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on February 18, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images) Credit: Jim Poorten/NBAE/Getty

As she discussed her children with the outlet, Fox also noted her split from Austin played a part in her not being able to spend more time with her kids since the two share joint custody of their sons.

"It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job," she said. "But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time."

"That just is what it is," she continued. "And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone's mother and that's nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.' "

Jennifer's Body star also spoke to Glamour about her eldest Noah's desire to wear dresses, sharing her son "started wearing dresses when he was about two."

Soon after that, the actress said she "bought a bunch of books that sort of addressed these things and addressed a full spectrum of what this is."

"Some of the books are written by transgender children. Some of the books are just about how you can be a boy and wear a dress; you can express yourself through your clothing however you want," she continued. "And that doesn't even have to have anything to do with your sexuality."

"So from the time they were very young, I've incorporated those things into their daily lives so that nobody feels like they are weird or strange or different," said Fox.

"I can't control the way other people react to my children. I can't control the things that other children – that they go to school with – have been taught and then repeat to them. That's also why I don't really put my children on Instagram or social media," Fox explained.