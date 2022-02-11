Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together

Megan Fox Believes Brian Austin Green 'Will Be Great with His New Baby,' Says Source

Megan Fox has no hard feelings toward ex Brian Austin Green as he prepares to welcome a baby with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Nearly one week after it was announced that the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with Green, a source close to Fox tells PEOPLE that the actress is "happy that Brian has moved on."

Fox and Green, who split after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020, share kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Green is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

"[Fox] knows that he will be great with his new baby," adds the insider. "He is a wonderful dad to their boys."

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Baby Joy!! Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting!!!

Green and Burgess, who started dating five months after Green confirmed his breakup with Fox, were photographed in Hawaii last week where Burgess put her baby bump on display.

In one photo, Green, 48, cradles his girlfriend's belly while the two look lovingly at one another.