Megan Fox Believes Brian Austin Green 'Will Be Great with His New Baby,' Says Source

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green are expecting their first baby together
By Georgia Slater February 11, 2022 10:20 AM
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green
Megan Fox has no hard feelings toward ex Brian Austin Green as he prepares to welcome a baby with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Nearly one week after it was announced that the Dancing with the Stars pro, 36, is pregnant, expecting her first baby with Green, a source close to Fox tells PEOPLE that the actress is "happy that Brian has moved on."

Fox and Green, who split after nearly 10 years of marriage in May 2020, share kids Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9. Green is also dad to 19-year-old son Kassius from a previous relationship.

"[Fox] knows that he will be great with his new baby," adds the insider. "He is a wonderful dad to their boys."

Green and Burgess, who started dating five months after Green confirmed his breakup with Fox, were photographed in Hawaii last week where Burgess put her baby bump on display.

In one photo, Green, 48, cradles his girlfriend's belly while the two look lovingly at one another.

The exciting pregnancy news comes one month after Fox announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly, whom she's been dating for nearly two years.

The Transformers actress officially filed for divorce from Green one day before Thanksgiving in 2020 and three days after she made her red carpet debut with Kelly at the American Music Awards.

On Tuesday, a judge signed off on the final divorce settlement between the Jennifer's Body star and the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, according to TMZ. Lawyers for both didn't immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

