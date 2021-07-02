Megan Fox says welcoming the first of her three sons in September 2012 gave her "purpose" after feeling "lost" in Hollywood

Megan Fox Says Becoming a Mom at 26 'Saved' Her When She Felt 'Lost': 'I Needed an Escape'

Megan Fox is opening up about how motherhood "saved" her.

The Jennifer's Body actress, 35, shares three sons with ex Brian Austin Green (from whom she filed for divorce last year), and in a new interview with The Washington Post, Fox recalls how welcoming her firstborn — son Noah Shannon, who's now 8½ — in September 2012 at age 26 gave her newfound "purpose."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"That kind of saved me honestly," Fox says. "I needed an escape."

Prior to becoming a mom, she says she was "so lost and trying to understand how am I supposed to feel value or find purpose in this horrendous, patriarchal, misogynistic hell that was Hollywood at the time?" She recalled people having a "pervasive perception of me as a shallow succubus ... for at least the first decade of my career."

Fox welcomed son Bodhi Ransom, now 7, in February 2014, and her third baby boy, Journey River, 4½, in August 2016.

She tells the outlet that raising her kids has helped her grow to be more empathetic. "It's fertile soil. It's given me the ground that I needed to grow into something quite special," she explains.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"As an actor, it's just very unforgiving because you can't be on camera once you're past a certain stage of pregnancy," she added. "... Also, once you have the baby its like 'Okay, well you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and now we're dealing with insurance.' It becomes this big thing."

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox's Kids Make a Surprise Appearance in Her Today Interview: 'They Don't Listen to Me at All'

"Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms," said Fox. "I don't have an answer for what we can do about that, other than as more women rise up the ranks and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been a patriarchy for so long."