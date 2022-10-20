Megan Fox is clapping back at a social media user after being asked about her kids' whereabouts.

The Jennifer's Body actress, 36, shared a series of sultry selfies on Instagram Wednesday, where she poses in a fuzzy burgundy hat, a black corset bodysuit and black pants.

"Pick me energy 🖤🌙," she captioned the photo carousel, garnering tons of comments on her look from fans.

Fox however replied to one user who commented on the photo, "where your kids at?"

"Wait wait wait, I … have kids?!?" she sarcastically wrote in response. "Oh my god I knew I forgot something!!"

"Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them," she added. "Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Fox shares sons Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Brian Austin Green.

Appearing on the cover of Glamour in April, Fox told the U.K. outlet that "it's hard" for her to be away from her kids when her busy schedule requires it.

"I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she explained. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."

"I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she added. "They are my DNA."

Later, Fox — who is currently engaged to rapper Machine Gun Kelly — shared that "it's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job."

"But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time," she acknowledged. "That just is what it is."

"And in some ways that allows me to have moments for myself, where I can live my life as me, not just always being someone's mother and that's nice, but you always struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.'"