Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos of Her 3 Kids with Brian Austin Green During Disneyland Outing

Image zoom Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox with sons Megan Fox/Instagram

Getting into the Halloween spirit!

Megan Fox shared rare family photos of herself posing with her husband Brian Austin Green and their three kids — Journey, 3, Bodhi, 5, and Noah, 7 — during a recent trip to Disneyland to celebrate Halloween.

On Saturday, Fox, 33, posted a trio of images that showed off the fun costumes her children wore for the night out, as the mother of three joked about how difficult it can be to take family photos.

“Halloween at @disneylandis always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ??” she wrote.

In the first family snapshot, the actress and her kids posed for the camera while sitting in front of a Ferris wheel, as her youngest, who was wearing a red and yellow dragon costume, looked off in the distance.

Fox also posted a pair of candid photos of the whole family posing together as Green, 46, held Journey in his arms, with Noah, who wore a witch costume complete with a bright pink wig, and Bodhi, who appeared to be dressed as a skeleton, posing in front of Fox, who wore a festive floral pair of mouse ears.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Image zoom Meghan Fox and sons Megan Fox/Instagram

Image zoom Meghan Fox and Brian Austin Green with sons Megan Fox/Instagram

RELATED: Brian Austin Green Says He’s the ‘Bad Cop’ in Parenting with Megan Fox: It ‘Was an Issue’

Fox recently opened up about how she’s encouraging Noah to wear whatever he wants, including dresses, despite receiving negative feedback from his classmates.

“Sometimes, he’ll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses, sometimes,” Fox explained on The Talk in September. “And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.’ “

“He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, ‘How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?’ ” Fox recalled. “And he was like, ‘Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don’t care, I love dresses too much.’ “

Image zoom From left: Noah, Journey, and Bodhi on Halloween 2018 Megan Fox/Instagram

The actress also revealed that Noah will occasionally provide input during her own clothing fittings.

“He designs, he draws outfits. He’s very talented,” she said of her child. “But he’s still 6 so, when I do fittings, like, I did one recently and I had this really beautiful yellow dress on, and he kept draping it in a way where he’s like, ‘If we do it like this, it looks like a diaper!’ “

“I was like, ‘That’s not what we’re going for this time, but maybe next time!’ ” she added.

RELATED: ‘I Don’t Care’ and Other Ways Stars Have Responded to Gender Stereotyping of Their Kids

Fox and Green are fairly private when it comes to their children, but in August 2017, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum opened up in a series of candid interviews with Hollywood Pipeline’s Straight from the Source about the way their oldest son expresses himself.

“I’ve heard from some people that they don’t agree with him wearing dresses. To them I say, I don’t care. He’s 4 and if he wants to wear it, then he wears it,” he said.

“And it’s dresses or goggles or slippers or whatever,” Green continued. “It’s his life, they’re not my clothes … I feel like at 4, at 5, that’s a time when he should be having fun. He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress. So if he wants to wear a dress, good on him.”