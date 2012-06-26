Megan Fox Debuts Baby Bump: Photo
There’s no more staying mum for Megan Fox: The 26-year-old is visibly pregnant in new photos.
The Transformers actress and her husband Brian Austin Green have remained tight-lipped about rumors that she’s expecting, but in new images of the couple in Hawaii, Fox flaunts her baby bump.
The photos show Green kissing and caressing Fox’s bare belly with a lush, tropical landscape in the background. Hawaii is a favorite spot for the couple, who got married on the beach almost exactly two years ago.
Fox and Green haven’t talked about her pregnancy, but have said they want a family together.
“I’ve always really loved kids,” Fox told PEOPLE at a screening of her movie Friends with Kids in March. “I was a good babysitter. I’ve always loved babies. I relate to kids pretty well.”
In fact, she has already proven her parenting skills by helping raise Green’s 10-year-old son Kassius Lijah. Fox is an “amazing stepmom,” Green said at the same event.
“[My son] loves her,” he said. “They have a great relationship. She’s always had a special bond with him. They love each other to death.”