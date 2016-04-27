The former couple were smiling and laughing as they took a stroll by the water

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green were spotted holding hands at a beach, a week after revealing that the two are expecting their third child together amid ongoing divorce proceedings.

The two appeared to be in high spirits as they walked hand-in hand, smiling and laughing as they took a stroll by the water. The actor was also seen lovingly placing his hand over Fox’s growing baby bump.

Fox, 29, showed off her bump in a black bikini with a flowing blue and white and tied around her waist, while Green, 42, went shirtless in a pair of shorts and a tan fedora hat.

This is the first time Fox and Green have been seen showing affection since separating in June. Just this past month the former couple have been spotted on numerous outings together, but an eyewitness told PEOPLE “They seemed more like friends than a married couple.”

While there are no plans to cancel the split, a multiple sources tell PEOPLE they are working on their marriage – and that includes living together.

“Things have not been perfect between Megan and Brian, but they continue to work on their marriage” a source told PEOPLE.

“It seems they both think it’s worth trying a bit harder to keep their family together as it is,” adds a family source.