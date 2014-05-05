Megan Fox: My Pregnancies Have Been Complete Surprises

"We can't let Brian [Austin Green] near me anymore," the actress jokes, sharing photos of their sons

Pregnancy is all in a day’s work for Megan Fox.

Two weeks into filming her new movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the actress became pregnant with her second son — a surprise Fox definitely did not see coming.

“[It’s] an action movie and requires a lot of running and jumping and stunts … anyone that’s been pregnant knows your first trimester can be pretty rough and you’re nauseous all day long,” the new mom, 27, says on Monday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

And with her first trimester taking place right in the thick of filming, Fox admits any of her free time was often spent snacking — and keeping the morning sickness at bay.

“The producers would come see me in the morning in the makeup trailer and I would be clinging to a box of saltines. We kept pickles in the refrigerator for me and I was just constantly on the verge of vomiting.”

She continues, “I was saying things like, ‘Show me what you got, Shredder!’ Stuff like that, so all the fun things you want to do when you’re pregnant.”

And despite two unplanned pregnancies — “We can’t let Brian [Austin Green] near me anymore,” Fox jokes, adding that their firstborn was also a surprise — the couple are proud parents to two beautiful baby boys: 11-week-old Bodhi Ransom and 19-month-old Noah Shannon.

“Bodhi is the little chubby one and then Noah is the one with the lips,” Fox says, showing off a photos of her sons.

“He’s too young to get injections in his lips like that. He shouldn’t do that that early,” Ellen DeGeneres quips.

“Hashtag no fillers,” Fox jokingly adds.

