Megan Fox's Most Candid Quotes About Motherhood

Megan Fox shares sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon with ex Brian Austin Green — and is a soon-to-be stepmom to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker.

The actress opened up to Chelsea Handler during a 2014 interview on Chelsea Lately about being a new mom of two, including the lack of privacy and decreased time to herself.

"When you have babies, you don't really have a life," Fox said. "You're home a lot. You don't sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you don't even get to poop alone."