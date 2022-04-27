Megan Fox's Most Candid Quotes About Motherhood
In addition to being one of Hollywood's biggest actresses, Megan Fox is also a proud mom to three sons: Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon. Here are her most candid quotes about motherhood
Megan Fox on becoming a new mom
Megan Fox shares sons Journey River, Bodhi Ransom, and Noah Shannon with ex Brian Austin Green — and is a soon-to-be stepmom to fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's daughter, Casie Colson Baker.
The actress opened up to Chelsea Handler during a 2014 interview on Chelsea Lately about being a new mom of two, including the lack of privacy and decreased time to herself.
"When you have babies, you don't really have a life," Fox said. "You're home a lot. You don't sleep. Every minute is dedicated to someone else, so you don't even get to poop alone."
Megan Fox on teaching her kids to be themselves
Fox vocalized her decision to allow her kids to embrace their true selves during a 2019 interview on The Talk, following her son Noah's desire to wear dresses to school.
"I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says," Fox said.
"He just wore one two days ago to school, and he came home and I was like, 'How was it? Did any of the friends at school have anything to say?'" recalled Fox at the time. "And he was like, 'Well, all the boys laughed when I came in, but I don't care, I love dresses too much.'"
Megan Fox on learning from her kids
While Fox makes it her duty to teach her boys valuable lessons, she understands the importance of taking a step back to learn from them as well.
"It's [about] being of that mindset of realizing that they come as the teachers to us," the actress told PEOPLE in 2019. "We're here to keep them alive, but we're learning all the lessons from them."
She added, "They were born to be who they are, and it's my job to support that process, not to get involved and micromanage and mold them into what I think they should be."
Megan Fox on shielding her kids from the spotlight
Though Fox's life is in the public eye, she tries to keep her young kids' lives away from it. Despite them knowing that their parents are celebrities, "their knowledge of it is very limited," she said in an interview with Glamour U.K. for their April 2022 cover story.
"I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet," Fox added. "So far, we've done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can't protect them forever."
Megan Fox on the hardships of being away from her kids
As one of Hollywood's biggest actresses, Fox is always on the move. Between her busy work and travel schedule, spending time with her kids is craved.
"It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job," she told Glamour U.K. "But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time."
She continued, "I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way." She added, "They are my DNA."
Megan Fox on parenting three boys
There's constant commotion in Fox's house full of boys, whom she described as "rambunctious" during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May 2021.
"I don't know what it's like to have a girl," Fox said, before explaining that all three of her sons are very young and close in age. "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday."
She added, "They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee." The actress continued, "My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!'"
Megan Fox on teaching her kids to be environmentally conscious
Not only does Fox send her kids to a "vegan school," where they eat seed-to-table and learn to plant, grow, and harvest their own food, but she told PEOPLE that she's "very specific about them never harming animals."
"We don't step on ants; we don't do things like that," she said. "We don't rip flowers out of the ground, because we think they're beautiful. I teach them that plants are sentient beings — they have feelings, thoughts and emotions — so that's what we're doing."
She added, "My son accidentally stepped on a roly-poly once and he was devastated, and we had a full funeral for it," Fox said. "We did a ceremony, we buried it, we lit sage, we released him back. So they're very involved."