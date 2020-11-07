Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Step Out in L.A. Holding Hands After Brian Austin Green Drama

The outing comes almost a week after Fox slammed Green for posting a photo with their youngest child on Halloween, accusing him of portraying her as an "absent mother"

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly stepped out together less than a week after the actress had a very public disagreement with estranged husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox, 34, and the musician, 30, were photographed picking up food in Los Angeles on Friday. In the images, the Transformers actress had a big smile on her face while holding hands with Kelly. The couple, who went public with their relationship this summer, both dressed casually, wearing coordinating black tops and jeans.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The outing comes after Fox slammed Green for posting a photo with their youngest child on Halloween, accusing him of using his page to portray her as an "absent mother." The former couple shares sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey River, 4.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," the actress commented on Green's since-deleted post. "I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she added. “Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Fox Claims Ex Brian Austin Green Is 'So Intoxicated' with Portraying Her as an 'Absent Mother'

A source recently told PEOPLE that Green and Fox have been at odds for some time.

"They are struggling to get along and have been for a while," a source close to Fox said, while a source close to Green added that the actor is having a hard time with Fox's new relationship.

"It's a tough situation. As a dad, Brian is great. He is wonderful with the boys," the source said. "The issue is that he is bitter that Megan moved on so quickly with Machine Gun Kelly. It's been very hard for him. His behavior can be pretty immature when it comes to Megan though. He knows how to get Megan upset. In the past, he was advised to chill out and just focus on doing the right thing for the boys."

Image zoom Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green | Credit: Han Myung-Gu/WireImage; John Parra/Getty

Fox and Kelly went public with their relationship after photos of them spending time together started circulating in May, prompting Green to confirm that he had separated with Fox late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Since then, the couple has been more public with their relationship and a source told PEOPLE last month that the actress had introduced the rapper to her three kids.