"Journey, you've got to crawl," Megan Fox told her youngest of three kids as they adorably crashed her Today interview on Monday

Megan Fox's Kids Make a Surprise Appearance in Her Today Interview: 'They Don't Listen to Me at All'

Megan Fox has been upstaged by her most adorable costars yet.

The Jennifer's Body actress, 35, gave a surprise glimpse at her home life on Monday when her kids crashed her Today interview, crawling in and out of frame with very little stealth.

"They just woke up. It's 7:30 here. So, they woke up a few minutes ago, and it just is what it is," the proud mom told co-hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie. "You always have to make it work."

"I'm in the house that we're staying in right now, this is the living room area," Fox explained. "And they all fell asleep on the couch last night, watching a movie. So, they just woke up."

She struggled to keep a straight face while promoting her new movie Till Death, as Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4, whom she shares with ex Brian Austin Green, 47, continued to steal the show. "Here comes another one," Fox said, as Journey ran by her. "Journey, you've got to crawl."

Megan Fox and family at Disneyland Meghan Fox and sons | Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

"I wish there was a way - I'm sure a lot of moms feel this way - where you could, just every once in a while for a day, put them all back at that 2, 3-year-old period," she said of her kids.

"It's hard to watch them grow up so quickly. I actually struggle with that a lot, I cry about it all the time, because they grow up so fast," Fox admitted. "My phone will send me pictures of them when they were younger, and it's hard to look at it. It's painful to love something so much. But I have three boys. They are hilarious. They don't listen to me at all."

"I also feel like no matter how engaged you are or how hard you were trying at the time, you always look back, and you're like, 'I could have been more present' or 'I hope I was grateful for this while I was in that moment, 'cause I'll never get that moment back,'" she continued, pointing to her kids in the background.

Fox also opened up about her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, 31. "Life is just a series of moments ... So, I'm really just trying to enjoy this moment and live in it and be happy with it," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates the Anniversary of the First Time Megan Fox Told Him 'I Love You'

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in July 2020 after she appeared in his "Bloody Valentine" music video. They previously met on the set of their upcoming crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass, which began filming that March in Puerto Rico and premieres July 23, 2021.