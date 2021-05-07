Megan Fox Jokes Being Mom to 3 Sons Is Like 'UFC Fight Night All Day, Everyday': 'They Have So Much Energy'

Megan Fox is getting real about what it's like being a mother to three young sons.

The Till Death star, 34, opened up about her "rambunctious" sons — Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4 — during her appearance on Thursday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, joking that their household is like "UFC Fight Night all day, everyday."

The candid comment came when host Kelly Clarkson remarked that it must be "crazy" having three boys, as there's "a little bit of even energy" in her own home with daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 5.

"I don't know what it's like to have a girl," Fox said, before explaining that all three of her sons are very young and close in age. "For me, it's like UFC Fight Night all day, everyday."

megan-fox-2.jpg Megan Fox and her three sons | Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

Joking that "forks are weapons" in her house, the actress continued, "We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe."

"They love each other. They're best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they're so rambunctious that it's just a melee" she explained of her sons. "My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, 'I got your hair, Noah!'"

However, there is a softer side to her children, according to Fox.

As huge fan of the Harry Potter series, the actress revealed that her boys would often get her magical-themed presents.

"They understand that I'm obsessed, so every gift they get me for Mother's Day or Christmas is Harry Potter-themed. I get Harry Potter mugs or Harry Potter journals," she said. "I got a quill for my birthday."

Fox shares her three sons with ex Brian Austin Green, whom she split with in 2019 after nine years of marriage. (Green, 47, confirmed their separation last May, and Fox filed for divorce in November.)

celebs at Disney Sarah Hyland Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox with their kids

"Megan is very happy," a source said of the star, who went public with the 31-year-old rapper (born Richard Colson Baker) last year after meeting on the set of their upcoming thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass. "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship."