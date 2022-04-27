Megan Fox Gets Emotional Talking About Her Kids: 'I Can't Protect Them Forever'

Megan Fox is doing her best to shield her children from the public eye.

Speaking to Glamour U.K. for their April cover story, the actress, 35, gets emotional as she discusses her efforts to maintain her children's innocence, tearing up as she says she knows she can't "protect them forever."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Jennifer's Body star says her three kids, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, attend a school "where the other parents are similar in their beliefs" and the children aren't as connected to the internet "the same way most kids are."

"So they know that their parents are famous, but their knowledge of it is very limited. I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet," she explains.

"So far, we've done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can't protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers," she continues. "So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this. Although my kid is so brave and my child is so brave and I know that they've chosen this journey for a reason. It's just hard as a mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3isQoSF6to/ meganfox Verified Halloween at @disneyland is always the most fun but can I get ONE family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and making a semi normal face ?? #disneyland 132w Credit: meganfox/Instagram

Fox also shares her feelings about being away from her children, admitting that it can be a "struggle with the guilt, kind of feeling like, 'I haven't done enough.' "

"I travel for long periods of time, and they have to attend school, which is what it is," she explains. "I wish I could take them out to travel with me, it would make things a lot easier."





"I cry often, every new moon usually. I get in the bath and cry a lot about it because it is hard and not because of pressures that anybody else or society puts on you, but it is just hard being separated from them in that way," she adds. "They are my DNA."

The Transformers actress shares her children with ex Brian Austin Green. The former couple filed for divorce in 2020 after nearly ten years of marriage.

Megan Fox/Instagram Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

As she discussed her children with the outlet, Fox also says her split from Green played a part in her not being able to spend more time with her kids since the two share joint custody of their sons.

"It's hard to not feel obligated to be with them all the time or to constantly feel like I'm not doing a good enough job," she says. "But I'm also separated from their father. So, I can only have them half of the time."