Brian Austin Green confirmed he had separated with Megan Fox after 10 years of marriage as news of her romance with Machine Gun Kelly became public

Megan Fox Claims Ex Brian Austin Green Is 'So Intoxicated' with Portraying Her as an 'Absent Mother'

Megan Fox took to the comments section of her ex Brian Austin Green's Halloween social media post to call him out about publicly sharing pictures of their child.

On Sunday, Green, 47, shared a photo of himself and their 3-year-old son Journey River dressed in costumes. "Hope you all had a good Halloween!!" the father of four captioned his post on Instagram.

Then, Fox, 34, took notice of Green's post that featured their youngest son. "Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," the actress commented on the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum's post.

"I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture [sic] via Instagram," Fox continued.

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year. You have them half of the time," she said. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

Shortly after Fox's comment, Green took down his original Halloween post. Instead, he shared the same photo but cropped out their child. "Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!" he wrote for the revised post.

Fox and Green share sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey. Green is also dad to 18-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

On Saturday, Fox, who is currently dating Machine Gun Kelly, did not post a photo of herself and her kids. She did, however, share images from her Halloween celebration with her friends for which Fox dressed up as a wizard. "Really nailing this slutty Halloween thing," she jokingly captioned her three photos.

Fox and Kelly, 30, went public with their relationship this summer after photos of them spending time together started circulating in May, prompting Green to confirm that he had separated with Fox late last year after 10 years of marriage.

Fox and Kelly met on the set of their upcoming film, Midnight in the Switchgrass.

In late August, Green shared on Instagram Live that although he and Fox are on different paths at the moment, it's impossible to tell what the future holds. “I never say never,” he said when asked about the possibility of one day getting back together.

“I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes paths do different things,” he said.

“We had an amazing 15-year relationship. We have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together,” Green continued. “Right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible.”