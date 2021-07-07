Megan Fox says she's often asked where her kids are while on a night out, to which she suggests, "Do you ask their dad when he's out?"

Megan Fox Calls Out 'Archaic' Double Standard Placed on Working Moms: 'They Have Another Parent'

Megan Fox has a bone to pick on how working moms are treated.

The 35-year-old actress is a mom to three sons — Noah Shannon, 8½, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 4½ — and, as Fox tells InStyle in a new interview, she is often asked while at a red carpet event or on a night out "Where are your kids?"

Her comeback to that: "Do you ask their dad when he's out?"

"No," Fox continues, "because you don't expect a dad to be with the kids all the time, but I'm supposed to not be seen and be at home with my kids. They have another parent. I have to leave and sometimes I don't want them photographed and they don't come with me."

"This whole year I've been very surprised by how archaic some of the mindsets still are in some people," adds Fox, who shares her kids with ex Brian Austin Green, from whom she filed for divorce last year. (She's now dating musician Machine Gun Kelly, who has a daughter named Casie, 12 later this month.)

Megan Fox InStyle Megan Fox for InStyle | Credit: Alex Harper

Fox recently discussed what it's like being a working mom in Hollywood on The Kelly Clarkson Show in May, explaining that there's a "weird pressure" at play.

"As an actor, it's just very unforgiving because you can't be on camera once you're past a certain stage of pregnancy," she added. "... Also, once you have the baby its like 'Okay, well you're going to have to leave to nurse every two hours and that costs us money and now we're dealing with insurance.' It becomes this big thing."

"Hollywood is not adapted to women and us actually having lives and being moms," said Fox. "I don't have an answer for what we can do about that, other than as more women rise up the ranks and are in control and in power in Hollywood, then obviously those things will change. It's been a patriarchy for so long."