Now that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged, the couple will be joining their respective families when they get married. Learn more about their kids

Everything to Know About Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Blended Family

On Jan. 12, the 35-year-old actress and 31-year-old rapper announced their engagement in an Instagram video that showed Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) proposing to Fox under a banyan tree.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes," Fox wrote in her post.

In addition to joining together in marriage, the couple will be joining their respective families when they tie the knot.

Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter named Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon. Meanwhile, Fox has three sons with ex Brian Austin Green: Noah Shannon, 9, Bodhi Ransom, 7, and Journey River, 5. Fox was also stepmom to Green's son Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green, 19, from his previous relationship with actress Vanessa Marcil.

Learn more about Fox and Kelly's soon-to-be blended family ahead.

Machine Gun Kelly's Daughter, Casie Baker, 12

Machine Gun Kelly, Colson Baker, Casie Baker Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

In addition to stepping out on the red carpet with Baker, Kelly has been very open about his close bond with his daughter.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson in November. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

Megan Fox's Son, Noah Shannon Green, 9

Brian Austin Green Credit: Brian Austin Green/Instagram

Noah is Fox and Green's firstborn, who they welcomed in September 2012.

"We are humbled to have the opportunity to call ourselves the parents of this beautiful soul and I am forever grateful to God for allowing me to know this kind of boundless, immaculate love," Fox wrote at the time.

Both Fox and Green have been open about how they are raising Noah to be unapologetically himself.

"Sometimes, he'll dress himself and he likes to wear dresses," Fox explained during an episode of The Talk in 2019. "And I send him to a really liberal, hippy school, but even there — here in California — he still has little boys going, 'Boys don't wear dresses,' or 'Boys don't wear pink.' So we're going through that now, where I'm trying to teach him to be confident no matter what anyone else says."

Megan Fox's Son, Bodhi Ransom Green, 7

Megan Fox Credit: Megan Fox/Instagram

In February 2014, Fox and Green welcomed their second son together, Bodhi.

After Fox shared a sweet photo of Bodhi in December 2020, many commenters noted his striking resemblance to the actress as they share the same piercing blue eyes. "Bodhi: Stunner. Clown. Unicorn," Fox captioned the photo.

Megan Fox's Son, Journey River Green, 5

megan-fox Credit: Instagram

In May 2020, Green announced his separation from Fox after nearly 10 years of marriage. "We've had an amazing relationship and I will always love her and I know she'll always love me," he said during an episode of his podcast …With Brian Austin Green.

"As far as a family, what we've built is really cool and it's really special," he added. "So we decided let's make sure that we don't lose that. Let's make sure that we're always friends with each other and we're a united front with the kids. We'll do family vacations and holidays with the family and really make that a focus with the kids."