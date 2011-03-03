Meet Zac Hanson's Baby Girl, Junia Rosa Ruth!

"Junia is such a sweet gift," says the Hanson drummer, 25, who also has a son Shepherd, who turns 3 in May. "It has been so much fun to get to know her and to watch her along with her big brother grow and change so quickly."

World, meet Junia Rosa Ruth!

The 11-week-old daughter of Zac Hanson and his wife Kate arrived just before Christmas, and her proud parents say it’s been a smooth, happy ride ever since.

These days, Zac is likely tops on his 5½-year-old niece Penelope‘s list — until now, Taylor Hanson‘s daughter, been holding her own as the lone lady among six little boys in the family (her three brothers and as many boy cousins).

“We are looking forward to bringing Junia along on all of our adventures,” adds the proud papa, “and showing her the world.”

Not to mention the family business. Junia’s brother and her six cousins (Taylor has four kids; Isaac Hanson has two) have gone on tour with their dads’ band, and there are opportunities for music video cameos, too.

Following Ezra, 8, (Taylor’s oldest son) and Penelope’s appearance in the band’s hit video for “Thinkin’ Bout Something“, a trio of other little Hansons pop up in their new one.

Just past the three-minute mark and elsewhere in the video for the band’s new single, “Give a Little,” fans can spot Isaac’s sons Everett, who turns 4 in April, and Monroe, 2½, in addition to Taylor’s son River, 4½. (His youngest son, Viggo, 2, sat this one out.)

Time to get a pair of dancin’ shoes, Junia!