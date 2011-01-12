Meet John Travolta & Kelly Preston's Son Benjamin

Now, seven weeks after Preston, 48, delivered Benjamin on Nov. 23, the proud parents are showing off their little "miracle."

John Travolta and Kelly Preston had tried for another child for three years, so the surprise news last year that Preston was pregnant left them “completely blown away!” the actress tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview.

Now, seven weeks after Preston, 48, delivered Benjamin on Nov. 23, the proud parents are showing off their little “miracle.”

“He’s given the house a renewed spirit and purpose,” says Travolta, 56, who held Preston’s hand during labor as their 10-year-old daughter Ella Bleu waited excitedly outside the room with actress Kirstie Alley, a close family pal.



These days, the Travolta home in Ocala, Fla., is filled with joy, lullabies from Dad (“A Bushel and a Peck” is a favorite), readings of Good Night, Gorilla and hugs from big sister Ella. Best moment for both parents so far? Benjamin’s first smile.

