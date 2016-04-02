At home with her newborn, the actress says "it's the biggest crush I've ever had"

Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are planning to divorce after almost four years of marriage. In 2012, the actress sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the birth of their first child Olive. Read the story below:Nine weeks after giving birth to her daughter Olive, Drew Barrymore is getting into the groove of being a new mom.

“I couldn’t eat or sleep for two weeks, I was just so nervous!” she tells PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.

Starting a family with art consultant Will Kopelman, whom Barrymore married last June, has meant everything to the actress.

“I really wanted a wonderful traditional home for my kid,” she says. “Will comes from a strong family, he provides a strong family … It just makes me so emotional because it’s like a miracle.”

Despite the overwhelming emotion of love, Barrymore, 37, says no one prepared her for the responsibility she’d feel after her daughter was born.

“You have the highest highs and yet you’re facing the biggest fear of, ‘How do I keep someone alive?’ ”