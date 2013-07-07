"We're madly in love," says the actress of her infant daughter

At first, Beverley Mitchell admits, the whole experience of becoming a mother seemed pretty unreal.

Checking into the hospital March 28, “I felt like I was in Grey’s Anatomy or something,” the former 7th Heaven actress recalls, curling into the couch at her Hidden Hills, Calif., home June 21 as daughter Kenzie sleeps peacefully in the other room.

“It wasn’t until I actually got to hold her that it was like, ‘Whoa, this is actually happening,'” she adds. “It was overwhelming, but at the same time it felt so natural.”

Now the actress, 32, and her husband, real estate investor Michael Cameron, 33, are enjoying what has been a surprisingly seamless transition into parenthood. “I have a sleeper on my hands!” boasts the new mom. “She sleeps seven to eight hours.”