Meek Mill and Milan Harris welcomed their son on May 6, 2020, which is also the rapper's birthday

Meek Mill Shares Rare Photo of Son on 1st Birthday as Milan Harris Says Baby Boy 'Changed My Life'

Meek Mill is showing love for his son on the baby boy's birthday.

The rapper shares a birthday with his son, as he turns 34 and his child turns 1 on Thursday. "Happy bday czar love you tomar your first big day!!!! 💎💎💎💎💎💎💎 can't wait to see you love you!!!" Mill wrote on Wednesday, sharing an adorable rare photo of his son on Instagram.

Announcing the birth of his first child with Milan Harris last May, Mill called the arrival of the little one the "best gift." He added, "Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!"

In her own birthday tribute to their son, Harris shared how the first year with him changed her life completely. The mom posted a gallery of snapshots enjoying a boating day with her boy.

"I cannot believe my sweet baby turned 1 today," wrote Harris. "Wow, what a year it has been. I went from being selfish to selfless. You made me see the world from a new lens, you opened my eyes and my heart. I can't even remember life without you in it."

"Although it's only been 365 days it honestly feels like I've known you for a lifetime," she continued. "You changed my life for the better, God know I needed you. Thank you for making me laugh a lot harder, smile a lot bigger, work a little smarter, and for making me whole. Thank you Jesus for blessing me with my baby boy."

Harris also recalled "when he was first born, as soon as the doctor handed him to me I cried and said thank you Jesus, Thank you Jesus, Thank you Jesus."