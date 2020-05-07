Meek Mill and Milan Harris Welcome First Child Together on Rapper's Birthday: 'The Best Gift'

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!" the rapper, who turned 33 on Wednesday, tweeted

Meek Mill received a very special birthday present!

The rapper, who turned 33 on Wednesday, announced that he and Milan Harris welcomed their first child together on his birthday, calling the arrival of the little one the "best gift."

"Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday!" Mill wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag, "the best gift."

Shortly after, the "Going Bad" singer added in another tweet, "Thanks for all the birthday love."

Further details about the baby's birth have yet to be revealed. Mill's publicist did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Mill first addressed Harris' pregnancy in February, though the fashion designer announced she was expecting back in December.

"Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever,” Harris said in an Instagram post after the announcement, which was made at one of her fashion shows.

“We planned this show in 6 weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all I’m so happy with the turn out,” she explained. “Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, customers and supporters meant so much to me and seeing y’all enjoy the show that we worked so hard on and your reaction to the poets, Ballerina’s, the video of my journey and the reveal of my pregnancy was priceless.”

Harris has been documenting her pregnancy on social media and shared a photo from a recent doctor's visit last month.

"I sit here and wonder who in the world you’ll turn out to be," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a face mask to protect against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) while showing off her bump. She shared in March that her baby shower had been canceled due to the virus.

"I just pray that you’ll be healthy, happy, honorable and kindhearted. I cannot wait to meet you 👶🏽❤️," the designer added in the April 28 post. "(no the baby isn’t due yet, I’m just at a doctors appt)."

On Tuesday, she suggested on Instagram that she was ready for her little one's arrival.

"I be looking through my old pics and videos to remind myself that this swollen pregnancy face is only temporary 😩😩😩" she wrote in the caption for a throwback video.