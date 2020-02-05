Meek Mill Tweets — and then Deletes — That His Girlfriend Milan Harris Is Pregnant

Meek Mill tweeted that his girlfriend Milan Harris is pregnant on Wednesday — and then promptly deleted the post.

During a Twitter fight with ex Nicki Minaj, Mill mentioned Harris’ pregnancy.

“My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish,” he wrote on Twitter during the back-and-forth with Minaj, according to a screengrab of the since-deleted tweet captured by E! News. “Ima exit.”

While it seemed to be the first time the rapper addressed Harris’ pregnancy, she has been posting about it on her Instagram for weeks, calling it a “dream come true” just a few days after announcing she was expecting.

“Im a creative, so I didn’t want to announce my pregnancy to the world or even to my family with just a photo of my baby bump. I wanted to create a moment that I could cherish and remember forever,” she said in an Instagram post after the announcement, which was made at one of her fashion shows in December.

“We planned this show in 6 weeks and I have to say this was the hardest show we’ve planned to date but all in all I’m so happy with the turn out,” she continued. “Being surrounded by my family, friends, team members, customers and supporters meant so much to me and seeing y’all enjoy the show that we worked so hard on and your reaction to the poets, Ballerina’s, the video of my journey and the reveal of my pregnancy was priceless.”

“Woke up and felt my little baby moving…I can’t wait to meet my mini me,” she wrote in an Instagram post showing off her baby bump a few days later. I’m going to give so many kisses, so much love and heartfelt hugs to my little baby. A dream come true.”

Image zoom Meek Mill, Milan Harris

Last week, Harris asked her followers what they think the gender of her baby is with names that could be a play off of her own or Mill’s.

“Milly or Millie: What gender you think the baby is? A Milly💙 (boy) or Millie💗 (Girl)? Give me some name ideas too🤪🤩,” she wrote in the caption for a series of posts that showed off her bump.

As recently as Tuesday, she shared on Instagram that “all I can think about is my sweet baby.”

“These days all I can think about is my sweet baby, lately I’ve mastered the art of remaining calm in lots of situations because I only want positive energy transferred to my little blessing,” she wrote in the caption for a pair of photos.

With the same post, she asked her followers for advice on postpartum depression.

“Any of my followers have post partum depression? If so how did you deal with it,” she asked. “Was your partner helpful throughout the process? Any tips to avoid getting post partum depression?”

Mill’s pregnancy announcement comes amid his and Minaj’s hostile Twitter feud.

The feud incited earlier in the day after Mill liked a meme making fun of Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty, which has since been shared by The Shade Room.

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Tells Crowd She Has ‘Secrets’ About Ex Meek Mill, But He Wants Her To ‘Leave Me Alone’

After seeing the diss, Minaj posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of Mill with a clown emoji over his face.

She then claimed, “You a [clown]. U do IT for likes. #TwitterFingers beat women, scared of men.”

Minaj then took her frustration to Twitter by sharing the same photo of Mill that she posted on her story, but this time writing, “Trigger fingers turn to #TwitterFingers bad built face ass obsessed with the Queen.”

Minaj further laid into Mill by slamming him for attacking her husband.

“N—- been tweeting bout my man for a year now. Talking bout he went to my page to see him but he was blocked. My n—-, move on.”

“I know ya btch embarrassed. Shitted yaself in that store when u got pressed tho,” Minaj continued in reference to an altercation that she and Petty got into with Mill last month.

Minaj and Petty were recorded by fans, in a video obtained by TMZ, getting into a screaming match with Mill at a clothing store in West Hollywood.

On Twitter, Minaj went on to accuse Mill of beating “your own sister” and taping it. She alleged that he “spit on her & taped it.” He has denied these allegations.

Minaj also claimed Mill “kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking Drake d— made u feel tough again. Move on.”

Mill and Drake famously feuded, which led to Drake releasing the diss track “Back to Back.”

RELATED: Meek Mill Says Ex Nicki Minaj Has Him Blocked On Social Media: ‘Found Out I Was Blocked’

The rappers have since reconciled as Drake was featured on Mill’s recent hit “Gone Bad.”

Amid Minaj’s accusatory tweets, Mill brought up her brother Jelani Maraj, who was convicted last month of child sex assault.

“The only way you can try to kill my career is to say I beat women… talk about ya brother convicted of rape and you been knew and paid for his lawyer…” Mill wrote.

Image zoom Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

“Ya little brother touched that lil girl too! You know I know… you want me to crash with ya boyfriend and I won’t,” Mill continued, adding that her brother’s crime was the reason he called it quits with Minaj.

“You sad you willing to crash your man because you losing now and everybody in the industry know you a bad person! You been knew your brother was raping that little girl that’s why I got away from you!”

Minaj quickly fired back writing, “Imagine talking about an alleged rape of a child to hurt someone who wasn’t involved just so ppl can dislike me.”

RELATED VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Is Married! Rapper Weds Kenneth Petty After Less Than a Year of Dating

“You can never stand on your own. You won’t tell ppl the mother is on take asking me for $20 million to make the charge go away. U was around. U know. See u soon,” Minaj continued.

Minaj’s brother was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.

Mill denied Minaj’s abuse claim, writing on Twitter, “For clarification I don’t hit women and I won’t let my interviews be filled with question about her or any situation to do with her when I come out to do press for my new album! No devils tricks.”

Minaj and Mill dated from 2015 to 2017, with the “Starships” rapper confirming their split with a tweet.