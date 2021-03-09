Meagan Camper Shares Rare Photo of Her and Pete Wentz's Daughter Marvel Jane, 2½

The pair also share son Saint Laszlo, 6, and Pete Wentz is also dad to 12-year-old son Bronx Mowgli

Meagan Camper spent International Women's Day with her adorable daughter.

On Monday, the model posted a rare snapshot of her 2½-year-old daughter Marvel Jane, whom she shares with Pete Wentz, in addition to son Saint Laszlo, 6. Wentz, 41, is also dad to son Bronx Mowgli, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson Ross.

"Happy international women's day," Camper wrote with the picture on her Instagram Story.

In November, Wentz shared a photo of his older two boys on Instagram, reflecting on life during the pandemic.

"This has been a strange year- in so many ways. It is really important to find the grace in it- the small moments that keep us going," the father of three said at the time.

Earlier in June 2020, he shared a group shot of all three kids smiling among a field of orange flowers. "🧡 lucky to be your dad," the Fall Out Boy musician wrote at the time.

Wentz — who began dating Camper in 2011 — previously opened up to PEOPLE back in January 2018 about his excitement for welcoming a daughter to the family.