How to Listen to Me Becoming Mom, Our Weekly Podcast on Famous Women's Journeys to Motherhood

Me Becoming Mom is a new podcast from PEOPLE where celebrity women open up about their journeys to motherhood. Hosted by Zoë Ruderman, Head of Digital at PEOPLE, each week a different famous woman will join the show to discuss her path to becoming a mom.

Read on for all the details and find out how to listen.

What Is Me Becoming Mom?

Me Becoming Mom is available on all major podcast platforms each week, with episodes around 30-40 minutes.

The 12-episode weekly podcast explores the various roads to motherhood through different interviews with both celebrity guests and experts in the field. Topics on the show include IVF, adoption, surrogacy, single parenthood, same-sex couples, home births, pregnancy loss, unexpected and surprising birth stories, among other subjects.

Guests on the show include Hoda Kotb, Alyssa Milano, Padma Lakshmi, Tamron Hall and more.

"Me Becoming Mom, the third podcast we have launched this year at PEOPLE, is a unique space for real conversations between women about their paths to motherhood. This show will deliver extraordinary stories to PEOPLE's audience from women they love," David Flumenbaum, Head of PEOPLE Digital Studio, said ahead of the show's release.

Who Is the Host of Me Becoming Mom?

Me Becoming Mom is hosted by Zoë Ruderman, PEOPLE's Head of Digital. Ruderman is a new mom to 16-month-old son Rio.

"One of my goals with Me Becoming Mom is to have conversations around fertility, pregnancy, and birth that don't happen frequently enough," said Ruderman ahead of the show's launch. "By sitting down with well-known women and learning about their varied journeys to motherhood, I am hoping to destigmatize these topics and help listeners realize they are not alone."

How Can I Listen to Me Becoming Mom?

Me Becoming Mom is available wherever you listen to podcasts. Videos of each long-form interview will also be available on PeopleTV.com and the PeopleTV app.

When Does Me Becoming Mom Come Out?