Million Dollar Listing New York's Luis D. Ortiz Shares First Photo of 6-Month-Old Daughter

Over a month after he shocked Million Dollar Listing New York audiences by dropping the surprising news that was going to be a dad, Luis D. Ortiz is finally sharing a photo of his first child with fans.

On Thursday, the real estate agent and Bravo star, 32, introduced his 544K Instagram followers to his 6-month-old daughter, Leela Daniel Singh-Ortiz.

“This is my daughter,” Ortiz captioned the sweet black and white photo. “She was born on March 8, 2019, in New York City and ever since then, everything has become incredibly purposeful.”

The new father also shared a YouTube video, in which he opened up about what fatherhood has meant to him so far.

“It’s an incredible feeling,” Ortiz said of the video that also shows footage his daughter’s birth at Mount Sinai Hospital. “Remember when I told you I wasn’t ready for any of this? … I realize it doesn’t matter how prepared you are to being a father, you are never ready until the moment is there. And that in a way, is very poetic and very beautiful.”

“I just know one thing: I am going to love this baby like there is no tomorrow and I am going to be in this baby’s life and going to be a source of support and enhancement for this baby,” he added. “That’s all I know and that’s all that’s needed. I will adapt day by day, one day at a time, to whatever’s necessary, whatever’s required, and whatever I need to be there for.”

On Thursday night’s episode of MDLNY, the reality star then revealed that the mother of his child, Nikita Singh — who he plans to co-parent with — decided to give birth without the aid of an epidural.

“She wanted to do this completely natural,” he said. “She wanted to prove to herself that she was able to do this on her own.”

“I was there, next to her, holding her hand, telling her — reminding her to breathe — and I took every breath with her,” he said in his YouTube video, calling the delivery, “crazy.”

Image zoom Luis D. Ortiz and his daughter, Leela Luis D. Ortiz/YouTube

Leela was born at 4:04 in the morning. In the personal video, Ortiz recalled the experience of seeing her for the first time.

“My life, my world, froze,” he said. “Right then and there, every single problem I was facing in my life that seemed so big to me, felt so small. Felt like they never mattered, like they never happened.”

“It felt like life was just getting started,” Ortiz said. “And this is what everybody always told me I was going to go through and I was going to experience. You can understand as to why, but it’s not until I went through it that I realized that life just begun.”

The new father continued on to say that he would make sure he is “able to have the compassion, the empathy, the wisdom, the patience, the knowledge, the understanding of a selfless person in order to become the best father I can be.”

Ortiz is the fourth cast member on MDLNY to become a dad in recent years. In June, Steve Gold and his girlfriend, Luiza Gawlowska, welcomed their daughter, Rose while in February, Ryan Serhant and wife Emilia Bechrakisalso also had a girl, a daughter named Zena.

Meanwhile, Fredrik Eklund and his husband, Derek Kaplan, have twins Milla and Freddy Jr., who were born via surrogate in November 2017.

Million Dollar Listing New York airs Thursdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.