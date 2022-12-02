Mayim Bialik Shares Why It's Okay as a Parent to Tell Kids 'I Don't Have All the Answers'

The actress explained how she navigates problem-solving with her two kids, sons Frederick, 14, and Miles, 17

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 2, 2022 03:02 PM
Mayim Bialik
Mayim Bialik. Photo: Presley Ann/WireImage

Mayim Bialik is giving a glimpse into her parenting techniques.

The Jeopardy! host, 46, opened up on a recent episode of her podcast Mayim Bialik's Breakdown about how she navigates problem-solving with her two sons, Frederick, 14, and Miles, 17, noting that she often tells them "I don't have all the answers."

"What I learned to say to them is, I've never been your parent with you at the age you're at with me at the place I'm at in my life until this moment," said The Big Bang Theory star. "So, give me a second, because I don't have all the answers."

Bialik, who shares her kids with ex Michael Stone, explained that she's "never lived through their childhood with them to know how to handle things."

When a problem "stumps" her, the actress is honest with her kids, telling them that she "needs a minute because we have to figure this out together."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm still your parent," she'll tell her kids. "I still know what I'm doing. We're not besties, but we're in this together."

Other celebrity parents have expressed they use similar parenting techniques, sharing that it's okay not to have all the answers.

In an interview with Parents in 2020, Gabrielle Union admitted she feels less pressure now to know everything there is to know about parenting. "That I don't have all the answers and that, 'I don't know' is a real answer that more people should embrace," Union said of a big parenting lesson she learned in 2020. "It's been very humbling."

Similarly, Joanna Gaines recently opened up about how her mindset as a mom has shifted over the years. The Fixer Upper star spoke with PEOPLE importance of being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

Looking back, Joanna said, "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'"

Now, Joanna shared, "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

Related Articles
Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room; Joanna Gaines Thanksgiving
Joanna Gaines Judges Gingerbread Houses on Thanksgiving — and Shows Son Crew's 'Honorable Mention'
Joanna Gaines Shares Son Crew Carefully Crafting a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You Dad'
Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Clip of Son Crew Writing a Birthday Card for Dad Chip: 'I Love You'
Joanna Gaines mother
Joanna Gaines Breaks Down to Mom About Not Embracing Her Korean Heritage: 'I Always Wanted to Say I Was Sorry'
Joanna Gaines She'll Take 'Snuggles Over Sleep' After Son Crew Joined Her in Bed for a Night
Joanna Gaines Shares Photo of Son Asleep in Her Bed, Says She 'Didn't Get a Ton of Rest Last Night'
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines on How She's Changed as a Mom: 'I Always Thought I Should Have the Answers'
Joanna Gaines Goes to Koreatown 40 Years After First Visit, Recalls ‘First Time’ She Felt ‘Connected to a Culture’
Joanna Gaines Returns to Koreatown with Her Daughters 20 Years After Eye-Opening First Visit
Joanna Gaines dancing in the snow during a photoshoot
Watch Joanna Gaines Show Off Her Dance Moves to Keep Warm During Snowy 'Magnolia Journal' Cover Shoot
Mayim Bialik and Jonathan Cohen
Who Is Mayim Bialik's Boyfriend? All About Jonathan Cohen
David Bizarro
Emmy-Winning Puppeteer David Bizzaro Gives Raw Look at Life as a New Dad with ADHD
Joanna Gaines daughter sweet sixteen
Joanna Gaines Says She's 'Trying Not to Cry' as Daughter Turns 16, Shows Off Birthday Decorations
Jeopardy! National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik, debuts TUESDAY, FEB. 8 on ABC
Mayim Bialik Says Her Mom Provides Her with Fashion Feedback After Each Episode of 'Jeopardy!'
John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Luna, and Miles
All About John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's Kids
Joanna Gaines rollout
Joanna Gaines Opens Up About Being More Spontaneous in Her 40s: 'I Want to Live More Freely'
https://www.instagram.com/joannagaines/?hl=en. Joanna Stevens Gaines/Instagram; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 23: Joanna Gaines attends the TIME 100 Gala 2019 Cocktails at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIME)
Joanna Gaines Says Son Duke 'Didn't Get the Memo' in Photo of Him in Minions Halloween Costume
Ken Jennings
'Jeopardy!' Co-Host Ken Jennings Shares a Rare Photo of His Teenage Son Dylan
Gabrielle Union, Dwayne Wade
Dwyane Wade's Kids: Everything to Know