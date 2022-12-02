Mayim Bialik Shares Why It's Okay as a Parent to Tell Kids 'I Don't Have All the Answers'

Mayim Bialik is giving a glimpse into her parenting techniques.

The Jeopardy! host, 46, opened up on a recent episode of her podcast Mayim Bialik's Breakdown about how she navigates problem-solving with her two sons, Frederick, 14, and Miles, 17, noting that she often tells them "I don't have all the answers."

"What I learned to say to them is, I've never been your parent with you at the age you're at with me at the place I'm at in my life until this moment," said The Big Bang Theory star. "So, give me a second, because I don't have all the answers."

Bialik, who shares her kids with ex Michael Stone, explained that she's "never lived through their childhood with them to know how to handle things."

When a problem "stumps" her, the actress is honest with her kids, telling them that she "needs a minute because we have to figure this out together."

"I'm still your parent," she'll tell her kids. "I still know what I'm doing. We're not besties, but we're in this together."

Other celebrity parents have expressed they use similar parenting techniques, sharing that it's okay not to have all the answers.

In an interview with Parents in 2020, Gabrielle Union admitted she feels less pressure now to know everything there is to know about parenting. "That I don't have all the answers and that, 'I don't know' is a real answer that more people should embrace," Union said of a big parenting lesson she learned in 2020. "It's been very humbling."

Similarly, Joanna Gaines recently opened up about how her mindset as a mom has shifted over the years. The Fixer Upper star spoke with PEOPLE importance of being "vulnerable" with her kids and how showing more humanity fosters a strong connection with them.

Looking back, Joanna said, "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'"

Now, Joanna shared, "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.