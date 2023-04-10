'Mayans M.C.' Star Emilio Rivera Poses with Lookalike Son While Celebrating Easter with His Family

Mayans M.C. star Emilio Rivera enjoyed Easter with those closest to him.

The actor posed with wife Yadi and teen son, Rocko, who has started to look more like his dad as he matures, in a family photo on Instagram Sunday. In addition to Rocko, Rivera is also dad to son Emilio Jr. and daughter Yanel from a previous relationship.

"Happy Easter from My Familia to yours. #familiafirst #emiliorivera #elpadrino," he captioned the shot.

Yadi also shared the photo on her own Instagram, writing, "Wishing everyone a Happy and safe Easter from our familia to yours. #familiafirst."

Last month, Rivera and his family stepped out to Cirque du Soleil's Corteo, posing together ahead of the performance.

"Great Time last with my Chula @yadi_rivera and my Rock at the #cirquedusoleil #corteo show. If you get a chance go check it out man, very talented cast, very exciting to watch makes you feel like a kid again," he wrote. "Thank You @cirquedusoleil @lobelinepr and @mikeesterman for the Hospitality."

Days later, he and Rocko stepped out for a boys' night out at a Los Angeles Football Club match.

"With my Rock watching @lafc get the win tonight 2-1 against #Dallas always a great time. Looking to to get a Back to Back championship," he wrote. "Thank You @lafcrich @lafclarry #LAFC and your wonderful crew for the Hospitality. See You on the next one."