Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief' (Exclusive)

Maya Vander's new arrival comes after a difficult road that includes a stillbirth and a miscarriage in less than two years

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 03:32 PM

Selling Sunset alum Maya Vander is set to have a very special Mother's Day.

The luxury real estate pro, 39, has welcomed a baby girl with husband David Miller, a rep for Vander shares with PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Emma Reign was born in early May at Baptist Hospital in Miami, the couple reveals.

"I kept the pregnancy very quiet until the end. I am feeling so much relief now that I delivered, and we are both safe," Vander tells PEOPLE.

Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief'
Maya Vander

The news comes almost a year and a half after Vander announced the devastating news that she'd experienced a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks in December 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief'
Maya Vander

"I got induced at 37 weeks," she explains of the birth of her baby girl. "Given I had my stillbirth at 38, my doctor didn't want to take any chances, even monitoring me twice a week towards the end."

"I got induced and had a vaginal delivery, like all my children," says Vander, who is also mom to daughter Elle, 3, and son Aiden, 4.

Despite a "fast" delivery, the mom shares that she had "one scare."

"Her heartbeat dropped as I was pushing. It turned out that the cord was around the neck," Vander explains. "It was scarier, given my recent loss. My husband was extremely worried, and I was focused on getting her out. My gyno, Dr. Senemar was amazing, as well as the nurses."

The couple knew they liked the name Emma for their baby girl since "it sounds good with Aiden and Elle," and wanted to pair the "simple and classy" moniker with something strong.

"As for Reign, she rules like a queen, and I love that it is a strong meaning; we felt that Emma Reign was perfect for her."

Related Articles
Maya Vander
'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Pregnant Again Following Late-Term Pregnancy Loss
Leah Van Dale, WWE's Carmella, Expecting Baby After Losses: 'Our Little Miracle'
WWE's Carmella Is Pregnant Following Miscarriage, Ectopic Pregnancy: 'Our Little Miracle'
Cheetah Girls Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy'
'Cheetah Girls' Star Sabrina Bryan Welcomes Baby No. 2, Son Ledger Grey: 'Unbelievably Happy' (Exclusive)
Maya Vander Selling Sunset
Maya Vander Says She 'Still Feels Guilty' Over Pregnancy Losses: 'I Should Have Known Better'
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Jason Oppenheim, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Heather Rae, Bre Tiesi, Davina Potratz, Brett Oppenheim, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
Who's Not Returning for Season 6 of 'Selling Sunset'
Maya Vander
Maya Vander Says Keeping 'Busy' Is Helping Her as She Heals After Having a Stillbirth at 38 Weeks
Selling Sunset. (L to R) Mary Fitzgerald, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan in season 6 of Selling Sunset.
'Selling Sunset' Season 6: Everything to Know
Maya Vander
Maya Vander Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage 6 Months After Having a Stillbirth at 38 Weeks
maya Vander
Maya Vander Calls Sons 'My Oxygen' 3 Weeks After Third Child's 38-Week Stillbirth
Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maya Vander to Leave 'Selling Sunset', Other Cast Members' Futures Uncertain: Source
Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
'Selling Sunset' 's Maya Vander Starts Her Own Real Estate Firm in Miami: 'We're Taking Over'
Maya Vander
Maya Vander Opens Up About Pregnancy Loss at 38 Weeks: 'I Don't Wish It on Anyone'
Kristina Zias & Stephen D’Angelo, baby Christian
Influencer Kristina Zias Welcomes Second Baby Boy with Husband Stephen: 'Unbelievable Blessing'
Maya Vander attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Maya Vander Says She 'Hopes' for Another Pregnancy After Losing Baby at 38 Weeks: 'Part of Healing'
Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9 Month Bump with Her Mom's While Expecting Her
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Compares Her 9-Month Bump to Her Mom's in Days Before Birth: Photo
maya Vander
'Selling Sunset's' Maya Vander Suffers Pregnancy Loss at 38 Weeks: 'Hardest Day of My Life'