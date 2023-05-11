Maya Vander Welcomes a Baby Girl After Late-Term Pregnancy Loss: 'Feeling So Much Relief' (Exclusive)

Selling Sunset alum Maya Vander is set to have a very special Mother's Day.

The luxury real estate pro, 39, has welcomed a baby girl with husband David Miller, a rep for Vander shares with PEOPLE exclusively.

Daughter Emma Reign was born in early May at Baptist Hospital in Miami, the couple reveals.

"I kept the pregnancy very quiet until the end. I am feeling so much relief now that I delivered, and we are both safe," Vander tells PEOPLE.

Maya Vander

The news comes almost a year and a half after Vander announced the devastating news that she'd experienced a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks in December 2021.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maya Vander

"I got induced at 37 weeks," she explains of the birth of her baby girl. "Given I had my stillbirth at 38, my doctor didn't want to take any chances, even monitoring me twice a week towards the end."

"I got induced and had a vaginal delivery, like all my children," says Vander, who is also mom to daughter Elle, 3, and son Aiden, 4.

Despite a "fast" delivery, the mom shares that she had "one scare."

"Her heartbeat dropped as I was pushing. It turned out that the cord was around the neck," Vander explains. "It was scarier, given my recent loss. My husband was extremely worried, and I was focused on getting her out. My gyno, Dr. Senemar was amazing, as well as the nurses."

The couple knew they liked the name Emma for their baby girl since "it sounds good with Aiden and Elle," and wanted to pair the "simple and classy" moniker with something strong.

"As for Reign, she rules like a queen, and I love that it is a strong meaning; we felt that Emma Reign was perfect for her."