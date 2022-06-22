Maya Vander Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage 6 Months After Having a Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

The Selling Sunset star shared on her Instagram Story that she had a "very crazy week" which included a "miscarriage after 10 weeks"

Maya Vander is feeling grateful for her family after another tragic loss.

On Tuesday, the Selling Sunset star, 40, announced on her Instagram Story that she suffered a miscarriage at 10 weeks pregnant. The heartbreaking news comes six months after the stillbirth of her son Mason in December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alongside a picture of her sleeping son Aiden, 3, Vander wrote, "I had a very crazy week. Miscarriage after 10 weeks...following my stillbirth..😢"

"But my kids and my husband are absolutely my blessing and I am so lucky to be their mother!!" added Vander, who shares son Aiden and daughter Elle, 2, with husband David Miller. "They bring joy and happiness to my life!! Hug and love the people you care about. Don't take things for granted!🙏🏻"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

maya vander Credit: Maya Vander/Instagram

Last week, the TV personality shared how she is coping with the stillbirth she suffered last year at 38 weeks pregnant.

"I have women (who might be going through the something similar) ask me how I'm doing after my stillbirth & pregnancy loss and how I'm able to continue pushing forward with my daily life," she wrote on Instagram. "Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me I find the key is to stay busy - a healthy distraction always keeps me going."

Vander, who previously called the loss "the hardest day of my life", went on to say, "My advice is get to work, socialize with people, get your body moving (endorphins🤍), and talk to someone."

Reflecting on her own experiences, Vander continued, "I know the pain of loss won't heal overnight, but today is a great day to begin or continue furthering the healing process. 🙏🤍👼"

Last month, during the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset, Vander told host Tan France that "time helps" her move forward.

The real estate pro explained that though she feels "very lucky" to be raising "two beautiful children" she hopes to have another child.