"A healthy distraction always keeps me going," the Selling Sunset star said of how she is coping following her pregnancy loss

Maya Vander Says Keeping 'Busy' Is Helping Her as She Heals After Having a Stillbirth at 38 Weeks

Maya Vander is opening up about her healing journey after suffering a stillbirth at 38 weeks pregnant.

In an Instagram post, the Selling Sunset star, 40, shared how she is coping with the loss of her baby boy Mason in December.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have women (who might be going through the something similar) ask me how I'm doing after my stillbirth & pregnancy loss and how I'm able to continue pushing forward with my daily life," she wrote on Thursday. "Everyone handles loss in their own way, but for me I find the key is to stay busy - a healthy distraction always keeps me going."

Vander, who previously called the loss "the hardest day of my life", went on to say, "My advice is get to work, socialize with people, get your body moving (endorphins🤍), and talk to someone."

Reflecting on her own experiences, Vander continued, "I know the pain of loss won't heal overnight, but today is a great day to begin or continue furthering the healing process. 🙏🤍👼"

Last month, during the season 5 reunion of Selling Sunset, Vander told host Tan France that "time helps" her move forward.

The real estate pro explained that though she feels "very lucky" to be raising "two beautiful children" — referring to her son Aiden and daughter Elle — she hopes to have another child.

"I have my moments, that's part of grief, and just take this opportunity to raise voice for stillbirth and pregnancy loss," she said.

"I think part of healing is getting pregnant again," she added. "I hope I will, we'll see."

RELATED VIDEO: Tori Roloff and Husband Zach Welcome Baby Boy a Year After Suffering Pregnancy Loss

Vander shared that she recently learned losing her baby boy at 38 weeks pregnant was a "freak accident" after she and husband David Miller spent weeks with no answers as to what happened.