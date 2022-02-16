Maya Vander Recalls 'Painful' Stillbirth at 38 Weeks Pregnant: 'Worst Moment of My Life'

Maya Vander is recounting her devastating pregnancy loss and how she's handling grief.

The Selling Sunset star — who announced the heartbreaking news in December that she delivered her baby boy, Mason, at 38 weeks — detailed the experience in a recent interview with Parents.

Vander explained that she was so "excited" for her third pregnancy and everything was seemingly going well until she noticed she felt less and less movement from her baby boy.

"Heartbeat was totally normal. The cord was not close to his neck. So, when I left, I felt good about it with the assumption that my baby is just growing, and he has less room to move," she explained of getting a private ultrasound for answers. "I had two successful deliveries, so the last thing on my mind was thinking the baby is in distress."

However, the real estate agent told the outlet that just days later she lost her baby and was forced to give a "painful" birth, calling the experience the "worst moment of my life."

"The doctor could not find the heartbeat, and they rushed me to an ultrasound, which confirmed that I lost my baby," she shared. "I was in a complete shock. I called my husband hysterical, and the doctors were devastated as well."

"I was shocked and confused," she added, admitting she initially didn't want to see her son. "I decided then to connect with him and spend time with him after all. He is our son, the son that was never lucky enough to get our love."

Vander told Parents that she and her husband David Miller still don't know what led to the stillbirth.

"I am looking at a perfectly developed baby, more than 7 pounds. He looked like my son, looked like my husband," she added. "We are still waiting to hear back. My baby looked fully developed. I have no clue what happened."

Maya Vander Credit: Maya Vander/Instagram

For now, she revealed that she's going through the grieving process with support from her family and friends, going to therapy, and visiting the site where Mason was buried.

"I cry a lot; I cry all the time." she shared, noting that she's slowly making progress. "Every day is better in a sense that I am not falling apart."

"The questions are there, the mixed emotions are there," she added. "But I have to push through in order to function."

Vander — who is also mom to son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 21 months — first shared the news of her pregnancy loss on Instagram, posting a photo of a memory box.