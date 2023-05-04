'Selling Sunset' Star Maya Vander Pregnant Again Following Late-Term Pregnancy Loss

Selling Sunset star Maya Vander is celebrating amazing news!

A source has confirmed to PEOPLE that Vander is expecting a baby. The news comes almost a year and a half after announcing the devastating news that she'd experienced a pregnancy loss at 38 weeks in December 2021.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," Vander wrote on Instagram that month. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box… I do not wish this on anyone."

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me," she added. "Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date 'question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason."

Six months after her stillbirth, in June 2022, she shared she had miscarried.

Vander — who is mom to older children Aiden and Elle — shared several months later that she learned losing her baby boy was a "freak accident" after she and husband David Miller spent weeks with no answers as to what happened.

"We got the autopsy report," she explained. "And it was just a bad accident with the [umbilical] cord mixed with some swallowed placenta."

She added that her "amazing" husband and her children had been instrumental in helping her through the pain: "My kids are great. They keep me going and I have work and I'm busy, so I don't have time to sit and cry all day long."

The real estate pro, however, did note at the time that though she feels "very lucky" to be raising "two beautiful children," she still harbored hopes of having another child.

"I think part of healing is getting pregnant again," she said. "I hope I will, we'll see."