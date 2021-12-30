Maya Vander Calls Sons 'My Oxygen' 3 Weeks After Third Child's 38-Week Stillbirth

Maya Vander is leaning on her kids as she grieves the loss of her third child.

The Selling Sunset star — who announced the heartbreaking news earlier this month that she delivered her baby boy, Mason, in a stillbirth at 38 weeks — shared a sweet photo of her son Aiden, 2, and daughter Elle, 19 months on her Instagram Story.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, the siblings sweetly hug each other as they pose for the camera. "My oxygen," Vander wrote of her children.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

maya Vander Credit: Maya Vander/Instagram; Inset: Maya Vander/Instagram

The loving photo comes days after the mom opened up about her grieving process over the holiday season, sharing that Christmas Eve "was the day Mason would have come home with us."

"This is not the Christmas Eve I had envisioned," she wrote alongside a photo of her family in front of their Christmas tree. "It's been two weeks since I lost my child. I am smiling in the photo but I got to tell you, it's been difficult. I never experienced grief this way. Our family is taking it one day at a time and we are just trying our best for the kids."

Vander — who shares her kids with husband David Miller — added that she is "extremely grateful for all the kindness and messages I have been getting" and that she and Miller are "thankful for our children and know that it will be ok…"

"I want to wish all of you happy holiday season! I hope and have faith that after the storm comes the 🌈🙏," the candid post concludes.

Maya Vander Credit: Maya Vander/Instagram

Vander first shared the news of her pregnancy loss on Instagram, posting a photo of a memory box.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a stillbirth at 38 weeks. I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics," she wrote on Dec. 10. "Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box … I do not wish this on anyone."

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me," she continues. "Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'when is your due date 'question. You will always be in our heart baby Mason 💔💙."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

maya Vander Credit: Maya Vander/Instagram

Speaking to E! News shortly after her loss, Vander said she "was so ready for a third kid," adding, "it's just not fair to him. I just don't know what happened, so that's the closure that I still don't have."

"I didn't have the chance to connect to him as much but it just kills me that he didn't get the love that I could've possibly given him, because I was ready," she said.