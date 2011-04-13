Maya Rudolph showed off her bump in a fitted sheath dress at the 4th annual Logo NewNowNext Awards, held Thursday at Avalon in Hollywood.

Baby no. 3 is coming soon!

Waiting for another delivery surprise, the Bridesmaids star, 38, tells PEOPLE, “I don’t make preferences, so whatever is coming my way is cool.”

Rudolph and director Paul Thomas Anderson are already parents to daughters Pearl, 5, and Lucille, 17 months.