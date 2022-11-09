Maya Rudolph Thinks Her Family Is 'Going to Love' Her Role as a Villain in Disney's 'Disenchanted'

The Baking It co-host plays local real estate agent Malvina Monroe in Disney's long-awaited sequel to the 2007 hit movie Enchanted

By
Julie Jordan
Julie Jordan Headshot
Julie Jordan

Julie Jordan is an Editor at Large for PEOPLE. She has been with the brand for 25 years, holding various roles in the Los Angeles Bureau including Associate Bureau Chief. In 2006, she relocated to the Midwest where she continues to cover all things entertainment and Hollywood, including celebrity covers, features and specials such as Sexiest Man Alive and the Beautiful Issue.

Prior to joining PEOPLE, Jordan freelanced for magazines such as SOUTHERN LIVING and graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism. She is well-versed in what it takes to be the Sexiest Man Alive (having interviewed 11 of them for their cover stories) and considers shooting a confetti cannon on-stage alongside Garth Brooks during his performance of "Friends in Low Places" a career highlight.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 9, 2022 04:45 PM
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disenchanted (2022). Photo: Walt Disney Studios Twitter

Maya Rudolph has no problem taking on the role of a baddie.

The Baking It co-host, 50, joins Disney's long-awaited sequel Disenchanted as the new villain, local real estate agent Malvina Monroe. "Every costume and wig I got to wear was more beautiful than the next," she tells PEOPLE. "And I had incredible details like my beautiful crowns, which were designed just for Malvina and dark nails, like claws. Also yelling at people and bossing them around is so fun because it's so over-the-top that it's funny."

The actress is especially excited for her four children, Minnie, 9, Jack, 11, Lucille, 12, and Pearl, 17, whom she shares with longtime partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson, to see the movie. "My kids are the biggest Disney fans," she says. "And I am, too. I think they are going to love it."

Rudolph was especially taken by her costar Amy Adams, who reprises her role as Giselle. "I loved the first movie so much and was genuinely starstruck when I met Giselle," she says. "The minute I saw Amy in her costume, I really felt like she was real. She has a twinkle in her eye and the sound of her voice is like music."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson attend t the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Which led to great off-camera moments like "harmonizing with Amy on set," Rudolph recalls. "I love to harmonize but rarely have someone to do it with but this time I got the best of the best! That and filming in Ireland. We are so lucky that we got to be there. I fell in love with it and made friends for life. Ireland will always have my heart."

Asked about a recent interview, which portrayed her as being heartbroken after her first appearance on David Letterman's show when he mispronounced her name, Rudolph clarifies that "it's unfortunate that this became a story as I was misquoted by the magazine and therefore the intent of the conversation was misunderstood, which was upsetting to me as Dave is one of my comedy idols."

Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for Season 2 of Peacock Hit, Baking It
Courtesy of Peacock

"It has since been corrected but it was really part of a larger conversation about me learning from my mistakes and about how to get comfortable with speaking publicly early in my career and getting better at it with time," she explains.

"It was never a story about Letterman, he did nothing wrong. It wasn't about him mispronouncing my name, that's not a big deal and happens to me often, it was about how I handled that moment. This was not a story about the past to create blame but for me to self-reflect."

Now with the holidays approaching, the former Saturday Night Live star says she is especially looking forward to "cozy clothes. It's been so hot everywhere and I feel like I'm truly ready for 'sweata weatha.' "

This season of Thanksgiving finds Rudolph most grateful for "my family," she adds. "And the new Beyoncé album."

Disenchanted premieres on Nov. 18 on Disney+.

Related Articles
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams Teases the 'Wonderful, Adventurous Ride' of 'Disenchanted' : 'Be Careful What You Wish for'
(L-R): Pip (voiced by Griffin Newman) and Amy Adams as Giselle in Disney's live-action DISENCHANTED, exclusively on Disney+
Amy Adams' Princess Giselle Is Under a Curse in New Trailer for 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dRuwjZJ-DQw — 'Disenchanted' Trailer: Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Look at Sequel
Amy Adams' Giselle Is Now an Evil Stepmother in First Trailer for 'Enchanted' 's Sequel 'Disenchanted'
Maya Rdolph and David Letterman
Maya Rudolph Recalls Feeling 'Embarrassed and Humiliated' the First Time She Went on David Letterman's Show
10/11/2022 EXCLUSIVE: Amy Adams is spotted on the set of "Nightbitch" filming in Los Angeles. Adams plays a character of a stay at home mother who thinks she's turning into a dog. The actress was also seen slapping her co star Scoot McNairy for the scene. **VIDEO AVAILABLE** sales@theimagedirect.com Please byline:TheImageDirect.com *EXCLUSIVE PLEASE EMAIL sales@theimagedirect.com FOR FEES BEFORE USE
Amy Adams Spotted on the Set of Her New Film ''Nightbitch' ' for the First time
Ndamukong Suh's Twin Sons are Cute Puppies in '101 Dalmatian'-Themed Family Costume. Suh family Halloween. courtesy of Suh family
Ndamukong Suh's Twin Sons Dress Up as Puppies in '101 Dalmatian'-Themed Family Costume
jana kramer
Jana Kramer Celebrates Halloween with Her Kids in Classic 'Toy Story' Costumes
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph in Disney’s #Disenchanted
Amy Adams and Maya Rudolph Square Off in 'Disenchanted' First Look as Release Date Is Revealed
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5874512f) Lindsay Lohan Get A Clue - 2002 Director: Maggie Greenwald Disney Television
PEOPLE Staffers Pick the Best Disney Channel Original Movies
James Marsden
James Marsden Reveals How 'Enchanted' Sequel 'Disenchanted' 'Raises the Bar' 15 Years After Original
amy adams
Everything to Know About Disney's 'Enchanted' Sequel, 'Disenchanted'
Hocus Pocus 2
Everything to Know About 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Wants to See Lindsay Lohan as a 'Hot Grandma' If They Do a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Ethan Hawke and son Roan Thurman-Hawke (L) and daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke (R) arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere "Getaway" at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2013 in Westwood, California
Ethan Hawke's 4 Kids: Everything to Know
Hocus Pocus, Haunted Mansion
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images) Ellen Pompeo; D23 EXPO 2022 - The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA - brings together all the worlds of Disney under one roof for three packed days of presentations, pavilions, experiences, concerts, sneak peeks, shopping, and more. The event, which takes place September 9, 10, and 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, provides fans with unprecedented access to Disney films, series, games, theme parks, collectibles, and celebrities. (The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA) Patrick Dempsey
'Grey's Anatomy' Reunion! Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey Reunite on D23 Expo Red Carpet