Maya Rudolph Talks About How 'Beautiful' It Was Acting with Her Kids in Licorice Pizza

Maya Rudolph is proud of her children's many talents.

On Thursday, the Disenchanted actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where she talked about her opportunity to sing in the film. Meyers asked Rudolph, 49, if her kids were "as musically talented as you are."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Rudolph shares Minnie, 8, Jack, 10, Lucille, 12, and Pearl, 16 with longtime partner, filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

"I think they have the gift of music and they don't realize how great they are, so they kind of keep it to themselves," she explained. "But yes, I force them all to play, to have piano lessons."

Meyers then joked about her kids starting a band. "Well I have four kids, so during COVID I was like 'Guys, it would be great if you played those drums,' " she said. "'I mean, there's a piano, a bass, a guitar, and an amp in there.' "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Later, she discussed how great it was working with her kids on Anderson's film, Licorice Pizza. "That was actually a magical thing, because COVID happened, lockdown happened and then Paul was told like, 'Okay, you can shoot now.' "

"But my kids were not allowed to go back to school," she continued. "So we were doing Zoom school and it was a scary time, no one was vaccinated. And it provided this amazing experience where my kids, their friends, their friends' parents, my parents, my nanny — we were all in it. We were all around and so we had a little world. Like we were living in the 1970s in San Fernando Valley for like three months. It was beautiful."

RELATED: Licorice Pizza Director Responds to Backlash Over Character with Fake Asian Accent

Maya Rudolph Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In late 2020, Rudolph told PEOPLE about her children's love for performing.

"We have a lot of living room shows," she said of her family, "but I'm usually told to sit down and watch!"

"They'll dance to anything," she says of her brood, "They're natural hams."

She also admitted that her kids haven't seen most of her work, though her oldest daughter is "very proud" of her famous mother.