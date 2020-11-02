Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano's romance first became Instagram official in September 2019

Maya Erskine Is Pregnant and Engaged! PEN15 Star and Michael Angarano Expecting Their First Child

Maya Erskine and Michael Angarano are engaged — and expecting!

The couple announced the happy news on Instagram Monday and shared photos of Erskine's baby bump. "When 2 becomes 3 😍👼 And please vote. #bidenharris2020," the PEN15 star, 33, captioned her photo.

"And then there were 3... also, we're engaged," actor Angarano, 32, wrote along with a photo of the parents-to-be cradling her baby bump.

Erskine and Angarano's romance first became Instagram official in September 2019.

At the time, he posted a selfie of them together at the Emmy Awards where they were both nominated.

"Ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who I also happen to be in love with," wrote Angarano, who has starred in Sky High, Will & Grace and This Is Us.