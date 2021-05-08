PEN15 Star Maya Erskine and Fiancé Michael Angarano Welcome First Child

The couple announced the pregnancy and their engagement in early November

Two becomes three!

PEN15 star Maya Erskine and fiancé Michael Angarano have welcomed their first child together, a son named Leon Frederick.

Erskine, who turned 34 Friday, opened up about her pregnancy journey in a joint Vogue interview with her PEN15 co-star Anna Konkle published on her birthday. The longtime friends had overlapping pregnancies.

"I found out at Michael's parents house in late July," she told the outlet. "I told Anna once I went to the doctor to confirm, so I think that was August."

The outlet, which was first to report the news of Erskine welcoming Leon, mentioned that not long after their interview with Erskine, she gave birth to her son.

After Vogue's interview was published Friday, Konkle, 34, called Erskine an "amazing mama," wishing her costar a happy birthday.

In the Vogue interview, Erskine said she told Konkle that she and Angarano, 33, "were going to start trying, before excitedly telling her the pregnancy news in person."

"[I] told her in person, socially distanced at a park, and then told all our friends in the ocean as a wave overtook us—again, socially distanced at the beach. It was very dramatic," the new mom joked.

The pair announced both their engagement and pregnancy publicly back in early November.

Right before Election Day, Erskine, wrote on Instagram, "When 2 becomes 3 😍👼 And please vote. #bidenharris2020," alongside a pic of herself modeling her baby bump alongside Angarano.

The Sky High actor, at the time, also shared a photo of himself cradling her stomach, captioning it, "and then there were 3... also, we're engaged."

Maya Erskine and Michael Anganaro Credit: Maya Erskine/instagram

On New Year's Day, Angarano shared a laugh-filled clip, in which he and his fiancée posed for a mirror selfie. "i feel very lucky to have spent 2020 with you @mayaerskine," he wrote.

Erskine and Angarano's romance became Instagram official in September 2019. At the time, he posted a selfie of them together at the Emmy Awards where they were both nominated. He scored a nod for outstanding guest actor in a drama for playing Nick Pearson in This Is Us, and she was recognized for outstanding writing for a comedy series for PEN15.

"ohhh look who it is sitting right behind me completely randomly at an awards show in which we were both nominated who i also happen to be in love with 😭❤️💨," he wrote at the time.

The new mom opened up to The Hollywood Reporter back in June 2019 about casting her real-life mother as her on-screen parent in the Hulu Original series.