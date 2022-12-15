This Bubble-Blowing Toy Lawn Mower Is 'Such a Great Gift,' According to Shoppers — and It's 67% Off Right Now

If you're searching for holiday gifts for little ones, you can never go wrong with an interactive toy that allows kids to get a little creative. Something as simple as a classic toy lawn mower can do the trick, especially one that is currently on sale for a whopping 67 percent off.

The Maxx Bubbles Bubble-N-Go Toy Lawn Mower is an interactive kids' toy that releases a flurry of bubbles as it's pushed, providing hours of giggles and entertainment. And right now, it's marked down to just $8.

Something any parent likes to hear is that the toy lawn mower is easy to set up, as it works without batteries — all you need to do is slide the ends of the handles onto the mower and then pour in the included bubble solution in the top of the mower and seal with an attached lid. Then, push the lawn mower, and the bubbles instantly start flowing out. It even makes realistic lawn mower sounds to spark imagination and provide a fun outlet during your child's time outdoors.

Amazon

Buy It! Maxx Bubbles Bubble-N-Go Toy Lawn Mower, $7.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

With more than 5,000 perfect ratings from shoppers, the popular toy lawn mower has proven to be a crowd-pleaser. One five-star reviewer who bought this toy for their granddaughter wrote, "It's just loud enough and the bubbles are an awesome addition. When the bubbles started coming out, [my granddaughter] screamed and laughed with delight." The shopper also noted that all four wheels have to be on the ground for the bubbles to come out, but that children figure that out pretty quickly.

Another shopper bought this as a gift for a friend's child, and wrote that the little one " absolutely loves it." They explained that the child "drags this toy around with them" and "plays with it all the time" whether inside or outside. "[It's] such a great gift," the shopper added.

Though it works for a wide range of children, the toy's design is best for kids aged three and up. The pink and teal colors add some whimsy to the design, and the plastic material is built to last. Though some parents suggest regularly cleaning the exterior to remove any bubble residue.

This bubble-blowing lawn mower encourages pretend play and a bit of exercise, to get kids up and active while having fun. Plus, because of Amazon's fast shipping, it's guaranteed to arrive before Christmas, so you can add one more special gift under the tree.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.