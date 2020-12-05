PEOPLE exclusively revealed that MAX and his wife Emily were expecting their first child, a baby girl, in July

Singer MAX Welcomes Daughter Edie Celine: 'We Couldn't Be More in Love If We Tried'

MAX is officially a girl dad!

The "Love Me Less" singer's rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE that he and wife Emily welcomed their first child, daughter Edie Celine Schneider, to the world on Tuesday, Dec. 1.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born in Los Angeles weighing 8 lbs., 10 oz., baby Edie measured 21 inches long — "with a 15-inch head full of hair," the proud parents share.

"We are so excited to welcome our little Edie Celine Schneider into the world," MAX and Emily tell PEOPLE. "She's got the longest eyelashes, greatest little voice and most beautiful soul. She came into the world with her eyes wide open, ready for the adventure."

"We couldn't be more in love if we tried," they add. "So proud and happy to be her parents."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom MAX and Emily Schneider with daughter | Credit: MAX and Emily Schneider

Image zoom MAX and newborn daughter | Credit: MAX and Emily Schneider

Image zoom Emily Schneider and daughter | Credit: MAX and Emily Schneider

Image zoom MAX and Emily Schneider's daughter | Credit: MAX and Emily Schneider

PEOPLE exclusively revealed MAX's baby news in July, when the singer shared that he was "excited to support" and "empower" his daughter on the way but joked he was also "freaking out about potential boyfriends."

The couple found out the sex of their baby on the way on MAX's 28th birthday on June 21 — which also, fittingly, fell on Father's Day this year.

"It was wild because, for about a month, something happened with the labs," said MAX. "So Emily's blood tests couldn't confirm the gender. She had to get her blood taken again, and it was just this ongoing process. We finally got [the results] three days before my birthday and I said, 'Well, we got to save it until that.' "

"We had this envelope on my parents' bulletin board for three days," he added. "It was the hardest thing not to look inside. We opened it on Father's Day and we thought it was going to be this long thing that said all the chromosomes and everything. But it was just a note from our doctor being like, 'Congrats, guys. You're having a baby girl.' "

Image zoom MAX and wife Emily | Credit: Deanie Chen

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

MAX (né Max Schneider) and Emily first found out they were pregnant about a month into quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, after "trying for a long time."

"The day that I took the test, I woke up really, really early because I had read that it's best to take the test in the morning," Emily told PEOPLE. "And MAX usually sleeps in late. It immediately came back that I was pregnant. I snuck back into bed, and I whispered, 'Good morning, Daddy Schneider.' He woke up with the biggest smile on his face, but he's always on vocal rest in the morning so he didn't say anything. He was just making all these excited faces. It was quite a unique experience!"

For the couple, the happy news couldn't have come at a better time since MAX has been off tour amid the pandemic.