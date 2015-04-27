Second Child on the Way for Max Greenfield
The New Girl star and his wife are expecting their second child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.
David Livingston/Getty
There’s a new girl — or boy — on the way for Max Greenfield.
The actor, 35, and his wife, casting executive Tess Sanchez, are expecting their second child, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The couple, who married in 2008, are already parents to 5-year-old daughter Lily.
“She knows that I’m on a TV show, she’ll be like ‘Daddy you play Schmidt,’ ” he told Good Morning America in 2014.
“There’s a big part of me that’s very proud of it and goes ‘Daddy’s really happy,’ but another part that’s like, ‘Just stay away from that as long as you can.’ But she seems unfazed by it.”
Greenfield’s isn’t the only New Girl set baby — star Zooey Deschanel is expecting her first child this summer.
— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Julie Jordan