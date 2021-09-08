Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez open up to Parents magazine about raising their kids Lilly, 11, and son Ozzie, 6

Max Greenfield Reveals the One Rule He and His Wife Are Strict About with Their 2 Kids: 'Be Kind'

Max Greenfield is making sure to teach his kids about the importance of compassion.

The New Girl star, 42, and his wife, casting executive Tess Sanchez, share two children — daughter Lilly, 11, and son Ozzie, 6. Speaking with Parents for the magazine's October 2021 cover story, the couple opens up about their parenting style and the rules they want their children to live by.

"We are pretty relaxed about everything, except how they treat and talk to other people. The only time we ever get mad is if we see the kids being thoughtless," says Sanchez. "They know they always have to be kind and have compassion."

"We tell them­ that your friends, your teachers — everyone you meet — has a story, and you should be interested in it," Greenfield adds.

Max Greenfield - Parents Credit: Eric Ray Davidson for PARENTS

The pair also spoke candidly about how they divide up their parenting duties.

While Greenfield says he goes in the "direction of having fun," his longtime wife says she's the "nuts and bolts of the operation."

"I hit the jackpot with Max on the dad front. He's playful with our kids," Sanchez says.

"I can take them to the playground, but I need directions on how to get there," the actor says, as his wife adds, "I'll make him a laminated map."

"Now that we have an 11-year-old, parenting is more than just making sure they survive. It's more emotional," Greenfield continues. "If Lilly comes to me with something I don't know how to handle, I'll say, 'Let's go ask Mom.' It's not that I avoid difficult questions. It's that I don't trust my initial instincts. I move slowly and parenting moves at warp speed. By the time I process everything, Tess has solved it."

Max Greenfield - Parents Credit: Eric Ray Davidson for PARENTS

As the couple prepares for their kids to head back to school in person, Greenfield says he's looking forward to the experience especially "after last year."