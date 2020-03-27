It's a Boy! Former Glee Star Max Adler and Wife Jennifer Welcome Son Dylan Remington

Image zoom Max Adler (R) and wife Jennifer Melissa Blue Photography

Former Glee star Max Adler is a dad!

The actor and his wife Jennifer welcomed a baby boy on Friday, March 27, the first-time father announced the same day on Instagram, sharing a photo of his newborn son bundled up in a hospital bassinet.

Son Dylan Remington Adler was born at 5:25 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 5 oz.

“My wife and his champion warrior Goddess of a mother, gave birth to him in the midst of a global pandemic, and a day after finding out her mother passed way suddenly and unexpectedly,” Adler captioned the sweet shot.

“So so so much love and respect and admiration for her, and for all mothers out there 🙌🏻❤️ Excited for this next chapter to begin …”

Adler — best known for his portrayal as Dave Karofsky on Glee — and his wife first announced that they were expecting their first child together to PEOPLE exclusively in January.

The couple, married since 2015, told PEOPLE that they were over the moon to be expecting a baby boy and had so far enjoyed sharing their happy news with a select few close friends and family.

“Everyone is very excited for us and can’t wait to meet our son,” Adler shared at the time. “We have been given lots of great advice, offers to babysit and so many wonderful and generous hand-me-downs to help us get started on this exciting journey.”

Jennifer, a business manager, said that she was feeling good during her pregnancy, detailing that the second trimester was better than her first. “I’ve got more energy and feel more like myself,” she said earlier this year. “Luckily I didn’t have a lot of morning sickness but I do have severe heartburn.”

Jennifer also discussed how her husband had been extra attentive to her in all the right ways during her pregnancy.

“He gives great massages, cooks delicious and healthy meals and got me a prenatal massage for the holidays,” she said at the time. “And if I need to pick anything up from off the floor, he will jump up and grab it for me!”

Adler has enjoyed preparing meals for Jennifer — especially when she said that the baby was responding positively to his cooking.

“I love when sometimes I cook a certain meal and [Jennifer] tells me that the baby is moving around a lot and she thinks he enjoys it. That’s pretty exciting and fun!” he said. “Or if I put certain music on or sing to him in her belly, she feels lots of movement and that brings a big smile to my face.”